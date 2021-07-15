Thane, Jul 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling to death a woman from his neighbourhood over a petty quarrel in Shahapur of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The district rural police on Wednesday nabbed Pandarinath Wagh for allegedly killing Sonu Karan Jadhav (20), a senior inspector of Shahapur police station said.

The victim had gotten married about a year ago and lived in Bhatpada of Nadgaon in the same neighbourhood as the accused, the official said.

A petty quarrel had taken place between the two and when the victim had come down to her parent's place at Dolkhamb in Shahapur, the accused strangled her, he said.

The arrested accused was produced before a magistrate who remanded him to police custody till July 19, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

