Aurangabad, Sep 10 (PTI) A day after the Supreme Court stayed implementation of the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas, a man tried to end his life in Latur district of the state on Thursday, police officials said.

The incident took place at the tehsil office in Chakur around 11.15 am, they said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the implementation of the law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. A three-judge SC bench referred to a larger constitution bench, to be set up by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, the batch of pleas questioning the validity of the law.

"The man, who is around 28 years of age, tried to commit suicide at Chakur tehsil office by consuming poison. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Latur," a police official said.

Talking to PTI, inspector J R Chavan said, "As per our preliminary investigation, the man is preparing for competitive exams and tried to commit suicide after the Supreme Court's stay on the law granting reservation to the Maratha community."

The man, a resident of Borgao in Latur, was taken to hospital by government officials, where he is being treated, he said.

Before taking the step, the man shot a selfie video in which he said that he will end his life at the tehsil office due to the stay on the Maratha quota.

