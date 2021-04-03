Latur, Apr 3 (PTI) A man was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday for uploading photographs on social media of himself holding a sword, police said.

After his post on Facebook went viral, a police team held Ravindrakumar Arjune from the city's Gawalinagar area, an official said.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and IPC at Vivekanand police station against Arjune, he added.

