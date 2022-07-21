Pune, Jul 21 (PTI) A man and woman in their mid-20s have been arrested for allegedly duping a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator by seeking money claiming a kin was unwell, a Pune police official said on Thursday.

Mukesh Rathod (25), a resident of Buldhana, and Sunita Kshirsagar (24), from Aurangabad, used to prepare together for the civil services exams, and struck upon this idea to get money for daily expenses, the official said.

He said the duo had allegedly phoned MLAs Madhuri Misal, Meghana Sakore, Devyani Pharande and Shweta Mahale seeking money.

"They phoned MLA Misal and sought money to treat Rathod's mother. They received Rs 3,400 from Misal and a similar amount from MLA Pharande. The duo has claimed they used this trick to cover daily expenses. They don't have a past criminal record. We are probing if they have duped other legislators as well," Bibwewadi police station senior inspector Vilas Sonde said.

