India News | Maha: Marathwada Water Council Meet Held in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, May 30 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in place and monsoon just weeks away, the Marathwada Water Council began in Aurangabad on Saturday morning to discuss issues in one of Maharashtra's most-parched regions.

While BJP leader and former state minister Pankaja Munde, addressing the meeting online, asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to mitigate water woes of the region even as it fights the virus outbreak, its chairperson Narhari Shivpure demanded a package for farmers here.

Also Read | Unlock 1: MHA Issues Guidelines for Lockdown 5.0, All Activities Outside Containment Zones to Open.

Water expert Ramesh Pandav said it was possible to bring water from other parts of the state to Marathwada as was done between neighbouring states Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Expert Shankarrao Nagare spoke on the Marathwada Water Grid project and said everyone must come together to ensure the ambitious scheme is completed.

Also Read | Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown 5.0 Extended in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

In his valedictory lecture, MLC Ambadas Danve said the government had made a provision of Rs 200 crore for the water grid project which was sufficient to start the work.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)