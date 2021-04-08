Palghar, Apr 8 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday said a meeting of officials from the Railways, revenue department and police will be held to discuss the dangers posed by dredging near the Vaitarna railway bridge.

According to a release issued by the administration, the Railways had brought to notice a threat to bridge no 92 on Vaitarna river due to rampant dredging.

The concerned authorities, including the local police and revenue officials, have been instructed to ensure that no dredging takes places around the bridge, it was stated.

The Vaitarna railway bridge is on the prime Mumbai- Ahmedabad route and further leads up to Delhi and north India.

Any damage to the bridge will affect the train traffic on the Western Railway line.

A meeting of the concerned departments will be held soon to discuss the issue pointed out by the Railways, the release stated.

