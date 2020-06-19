Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs 4.12 lakh to the kin of Viraj Jagtap, a Dalit youth who was killed over a love affair, in Pune district's Pimple Saudagar.

Deshmukh also hailed Jagtap's grandmother Subhadrabai for interacting with villagers and ensuring there was no divide on caste lines following the incident.

"Today paid a visit to Viraj Jagtap's family in Pimple Saudagar and handed over a cheque of Rs 4.12 lakh as per government norms, Viraj's grandmother Subhadrabai interacted with villagers, forgetting personal grief and ensured there was no divide on caste lines. I thanked her for that," Deshmukh tweeted.

Jagtap was killed in a attack earlier this month over a love affair in Pimple Saudagar, and six persons, including two minors, were nabbed for the killing.

Jagtap reportedly was in a relationship with the daughter of one of the accused.

