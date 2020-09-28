Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Monday held a meeting on demands raised by non-teaching staff of non-agriculture universities and colleges.

The staffers have been demanding implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

The minister urged them to withdraw the stir as the state government was positive about their demands.

"A meeting was held today to discuss pending issues of non-teaching staffers of non-agriculture universities and colleges. The government is positive about their demands and they need not stage protest henceforth. Requested them to withdraw the protest keeping in mind interest of students," he tweeted.

