Amravati (Maha), Sep 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 243 on Saturday to reach 10,590, among them being state minister Bachchu Kadu who tweeted that he had been detected with the infection.

Incidentally, Kadu had distributed cheques to contract employees of MSEDCL at the circuit house here in the afternoon and was detected with the infection in the evening.

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits 80 Km North of Tura.

Five deaths, including that of an 80-year-old man, in the district took the toll to 228, an official said.

"The other four who died were women. The day also saw 187 people getting discharged, which took the number of such cases to 8,096. The active cases are 2,266," he added.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Flagship Smartphone Officially Teased Online; Likely To Be Launched on October 14.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)