Thane, Nov 19 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday became angry during his speech as some senior officials present on the stage in Thane were speaking among themselves.

He took exception to an IAS officer who was talking to other officials.

In a video of the incident which has gone viral, the School Education Minister turned to the officer and said, "You were talking to our CEO. The CEO should also follow discipline. You may be an IAS officer or the officer of the state government. I will not tolerate such behaviour henceforth.

"I am a minister who works sincerely and I want to deliver to the state and children. We are responsible for the future generation," he added.

Kesarkar, a leader of the 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', also said officials should remove the barrier in the spoken language.

"Once that barrier is removed, the people of Maharashtra will consider you their own. This attachment should happen," he added.

