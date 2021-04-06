Akola, Apr 6 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu alleged slapped a contractor supplying food to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Akola apparently over poor quality of meals being given to patients at the government-run facility.

The alleged incident took place on Monday evening when Kadu, who is also the Akola district guardian minister, paid a surprise visit to the hospital.

A video purportedly showing Kadu slapping the food contractor has surfaced.

During the hospital visit, Kadu inspected the meal being provided to patients, including those suffering from COVID-19, and got angry on finding that food items were allegedly of poor quality.

He called the food contractor to seek an explanation on the meal quality and other issues, and allegedly slapped him on not getting satisfactory answers.

There have been reports in the local media about poor quality meals being served to patients at the hospital.

Later, talking to the media, Kadu said he has asked the district sub-divisional officer to conduct an inquiry into the alleged poor quality meal and non-maintenance of record related to grain stocks and food supplies to the hospital. PTI

