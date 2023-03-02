Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) A court here on Thursday acquitted Maharashtra Minister of Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Sudhir Mungantiwar and seven others in a case related to a protest organised by the BJP during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.

Also Read | We Will Present a Charge-sheet Against #BJP Government That Has Failed in Almost All Its … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to which Mungantiwar belongs, had organised a `Shankh Naad' and `Ghanta Naad' protest against the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government's decision not to reopen temples and other places of worship in view of the pandemic.

Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court's Order for Probe by SEBI 'Tight Slap' on Narendra Modi Government, Says AAP.

BJP workers had rung puja bells and blown conches across the state during the protest.

Mumbai Police had registered a case against Mungantiwar and seven others for allegedly flouting police orders.

Metropolitan Magistrate N A Patel on Thursday acquitted all the accused.

The detailed order copy was yet to be available.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)