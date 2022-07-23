Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy from Ulhasnagar in Thane district electrocuted to death when he came in contact with an electric pole while swimming in water at a fountain, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when Vinod Parihar was swimming in the water of a fountain at camp number 4 with other boys, a police official said.

He said Parihar was electrocuted as he came into contact with an electric pole adjacent to the fountain and got stuck to the pole.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Vithalwadi police station.

