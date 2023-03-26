Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) A case has been filed after a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader claimed a life threat to a colleague following the party's demand to raze illegal places of worship in Mumbra in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

The complaint was filed by Thane MNS chief Ravindra More who said two videos in circulation on social media contained threats aimed at his colleague Avinash Jadhav, the Naupada police station official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 506(2) for criminal intimidation has been registered and further probe was underway, he added.

