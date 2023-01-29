Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) A group of people reportedly belonging to a right-wing outfit smashed the display boards of a theatre screening Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' in Bhayander in Thane district on Sunday evening, a police official said.

Also Read | Shivpal Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya Among 14 General Secretaries in New Samajwadi Party National Executive.

A video of the mob shouting slogans against Khan and the film has gone viral on social media, he said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Illness Count From Contaminated Water in Hamirpur Villages Cross 300, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Seeks Report.

Nine persons having been detained in this connection and the process of registering a case was underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)