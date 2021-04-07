Latur, Apr 7 (PTI) Six more vaccination centres will be started in Maharashtra's Latur city in the next few days to speed up the immunisation drive against COVID-19, a senior civic official has said.

Currently, there are five vaccination centres here and the Latur Municipal Corporation wants to set up one such facility in each of the 18 wards of the city, Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde told reporters on Tuesday.

The health department is preparing a plan to increase the number of inoculation centres in Latur to 18, he said.

The mayor has also directed officials to ensure the RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests in private labs are conducted only at government-approved rates.

The official said he has also instructed authorities to ensure no hospitals keep more than the required stock of Remdesivir injections, and to conduct a daily audit of the medicine being used by the medical facilities here.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.

