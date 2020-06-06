India News | Maha: MUHS Final Year Exams Between July 15-27

Nashik, Jun 6 (PTI) Final year exams of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will be conducted from July 15 to July 27, Examination Controller Dr Ajit Pathak said in Nashik on Saturday.

The time-table for written and practical exams have been uploaded on the MUHS website, he said.

"For convenience of students and affiliated colleges, these examinations have been organized in a phased manner and at the colleges where the students have taken admissions," Pathak informed.

