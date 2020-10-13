Nagpur, Oct 13 (PTI) At least 660 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 20 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

With the latest cases and casualties, the tally in the district rose to 87,890 and the toll reached 2,840, the official said.

Apart from this, 993 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 77,471, he said.

The district currently has 7,579 active cases, he added.

