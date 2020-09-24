Nagpur, Sep 24 (PTI) As many as 1,126 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 44 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday, an official said.

With the fresh infections, the district's caseload has risen to 71,616, the official said.

The latest fatalities have taken the toll to 2,261, of which 1,672 are from Nagpur city and the rest from rural areas and outside the district, he said.

At least 1,506 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 53,418, the official said.

A total of 15,937 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the region, he added.

