Nagpur, Apr 2 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday recorded a single-day spike of 4,108 cases that has raised the tally of infections in the region to 2,33,776, an official said.

With the addition of 60 casualties, the toll has reached 5,218, the official said.

Of the deaths reported so far, Nagpur city alone accounted for 3,310 fatalities, he said.

As many as 3,214 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,87,751, the official said.

This leaves the district with 40,807 active cases, he said.

At least 17,090 samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the district to 16,59,245, the official added.

