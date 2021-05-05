Nagpur, May 5 (PTI) As many as 4,399 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 82 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district rose to 4,32,938 and the toll reached 7,828, the official said.

At least 7,400 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 3,58,994, he said, adding that the district is now left with 66,116 active cases.

With the addition of 21,612 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district so far reached 23,79,061, the official said.

Meanwhile, 770 oxygen beds and 111 ICU beds are available for COVID-19 patients, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said.

