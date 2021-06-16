Aurangabad, Jun 16 (PTI) The board managing Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded has decided to establish a 135-bed multi-specialty hospital, a gurdwara official said on Wednesday.

As per an official release, a 13-member committee has been constituted to complete the hospital, which will be named after Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru.

"The gurdwara has ample land in Nanded, but the location is yet to be finalised. It may take at least two to three years to complete the project," superintendent of the gurdwara Gurvinder Singh Wadhawa told PTI.

The board has constituted a 13-member committee headed by Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahani, comprising former Member of Parliament Trilochan Singh, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, singer Amrik Singh (Mika Singh), among others for the project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)