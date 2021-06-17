Nashik, Jun 17 (PTI) With the addition of 158 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 3,92,076 on Thursday, an official said.

The district added 103 fatalities to its toll, of which four deaths took place during the day and 99 were casualties that had gone previously unreported, he said.

With this, the toll stands at 7,235, while the count of recoveries rose to 3,81,364 after 163 patients were discharged during the day, the official said.

At least 9,737 swabs were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the district to 18,19,995, he added.

