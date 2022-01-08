Nashik, Jan 8 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday recorded 1,103 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 4,17,741, an official said.

At least 119 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 4,05,428, while the toll stood at 8,763, as no casualties were reported during the day, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,35,901 were from Nashik city, 1,58,951 from other parts of the district, 12,739 from Malegaon and 6,234 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 30,62,472 swabs have been tested till date, of which 6,941 were tested on Saturday, the official added.

