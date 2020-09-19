Nashik, Sep 19 (PTI) With a single-day spike of 1,387 COVID-19 cases, the tally in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 62,507 on Saturday, a health official said.

As many as 16 patients died of the infection, rising the toll in the region to 1,155, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, six were reported from Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, two from Malegaon and eight from other parts of the district, he said.

Among the 62,507 cases reported so far, Nashik city alone accounted by 42,766 patients, the official said.

At least 1,642 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district, taking the number of recoveries to 51,261, he added.

