Nashik, Dec 2 (PTI) With the addition of 44 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in the Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,12,521 on Thursday, an official said.

As many as 38 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,03,323 and toll to 8,726, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported in the district so far, 2,32,145 were from Nashik city, 1,57,759 from other parts of the district, 12,691 from Malegaon and 6,010 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

At least 28,84,241 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 6,795 were tested on Thursday, the official added.

