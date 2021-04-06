Nashik, Apr 6 (PTI) With a single-day addition of 4,638 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 2,07,664 on Tuesday, an official said.

The district also recorded 32 casualties during the day that raised the toll to 2,529, the official said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 11 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, 16 from other parts of the district, three from Malegaon and two were patients from outside the region who were taking treatment in the district, it was stated.

At least 3,191 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,72,967, the official said.

With the addition of 13,137 swab samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted in the district rose to 8,15,401, he added.

