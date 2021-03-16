Nashik, Mar 16 (PTI) With the addition of 1,354 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 1,36,320 on Tuesday, an official said.

Apart from this, eight persons died of the infection during the day, taking the toll in the district to 2,184, the official said.

Of the cases reported so far, Nashik city accounts for 89,284, while 39,162 were from other parts of the district, 6,285 from Malegaon and 1,589 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 802 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,24,725, he said.

With the addition of 4,433 swab samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted so far has reached 5,87,704, the official added.

