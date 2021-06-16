Nashik, Jun 16 (PTI) With the addition of 216 new COVID-19 cases, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 3,91,918 on Wednesday, an official said.

Apart from this, the district also added 267 deaths to its toll, of which 263 had gone unreported earlier, the official said, adding that the count of casualties now stood at 7,132.

At least 142 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 3,81,201, he said.

With 7,200 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district has reached 18,10,258, the official added.

