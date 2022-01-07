Nashik, Jan 7 (PTI) At least 837 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 4,16,638, an official said.

As many as 138 patients were discharged from hospitals, while no casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries has risen to 4,05,309 and the toll stood at 8,763, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,35,044 were from Nashik city, 1,58,750 from other parts of the district, 12,733 from Malegaon and 6,195 from outside the district, the administration said.

A total of 30,55,531 swabs have been tested till date, of which 8,342 were tested on Friday.

