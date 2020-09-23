Nashik, Sep 23 (PTI) With single-day addition of 1,436 new cases of COVID-19, the count in Maharashtra's Nashik district has reached 67,653 on Wednesday, a health official said.

Apart from this, 20 more casualties have taken the toll in the region to 1,225, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, seven were reported from within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits and 13 from other parts of the district, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 46,098 were from Nashik city, 17,617 from other parts of the district, 3,525 from Malegaon and 413 from outside the district, the official said.

A total of 1,399 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 57,988, in the district, he added.

