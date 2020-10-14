Nashik, Oct 14 (PTI) With a single-day addition of 582 new COVID-19 cases, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 87,191 on Wednesday, an official said.

The district also recorded eight more casualties that took the toll to 1,555, the official said.

Of the latest deaths, four were reported from the limits of Nashik Municipal Corporation and the rest were from other parts of the district, he said.

Among the infections detected so far, Nashik city alone accounts for 58,178, while 24,382 were from other parts of the district, 3,995 from Malegaon and 636 from outside the district, the official data stated.

At least 550 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 78,019, it was stated.

