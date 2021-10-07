Pune, Oct 7 (PTI) The National Defence Academy (NDA) paid homage to three officers who were killed by an avalanche and an officer who died in a helicopter crash in the last one month, an official said on Thursday.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised on Wednesday in honour of Lieutenant Commander Rajnikant Yadav, Lieutenant Commander Yogesh Tiwari, Lieutenant Commander Anant Kukreti and Major Anuj Rajput.

Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Commandant of NDA, paid homage to the deceased officers at the Hut of Remembrance, along with other officers, civilian instructors and cadets of the Academy, a release stated.

Lt Cdr Rajnikant Yadav of 120 Course, D Squadron, Lt Cdr Yogesh Tiwari of 120 Course, O Squadron and Lt Cdr Anant Kukreti of 121 Course, H Squadron, were alumnus of the NDA and were commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy.

"The officers were not only seasoned mountaineers, but also winners of several challenging and prestigious marathons/ultra-marathons, participants of multi-dimensional marathons, endurance cyclists, trek enthusiasts and adventure sports enthusiasts," the release said.

The officers were part of a 20-member expedition that was flagged off at Mumbai on September 3 to climb Mt Trishul (7,120 m), and they were caught in an avalanche near the summit on October 2.

The NDA fraternity also paid homage to Major Anuj Rajput, who died in a helicopter crash near Patni Top in Udhampur district of Jammu & Kashmir on September 22.

Major Rajput, an alumnus of 126 NDA Course, M Squadron, was commissioned in the Indian Army and had opted for Army Aviation.

He was awarded, the Silver Cheetah Trophy during his initial flying course, the release stated.

