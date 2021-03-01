Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) After reporting more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases for five consecutive days, Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a slight dip in fresh infections with the addition of 6,397 cases, taking the overall tally to 21,61,467, the state Health department said.

With 30 more patients succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 52,184, it said.

A total of 5,754 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 20,30,458, a health official said, adding that the state is now left with 77,618 active cases.

"Of the 30 deaths reported today, 23 had occurred in the last 48 hours and three in the last week. Rest four deaths are from the period before the last week," he said.

Maharashtra reported over 8,000 new cases for five days in a row till Sunday when 8,293 infections were added to the state's tally.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 855 new cases and four fatalities, taking the overall tally to 3,26,774 and the toll to 11,479, the department said.

The Mumbai division comprising the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported 1,627 new infections, taking the tally to 7,27,553 while the fatality count stood at 19,832.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,92,976 and the death toll at 5,264, the official said.

Pune division has reported 5,27,673 cases and 11,753 deaths until now.

Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,19,865 cases and 4,068 deaths.

The overall case count in Aurangabad division is 80,807 and the death toll is 2,047, the department said, adding that Latur division has reported 86,448 cases and 2,525 deaths until now.

In Akola division, the overall caseload is 97,509 and the death toll is 1,775 while Nagpur division has so far reported 2,28,490 cases and 4,832 fatalities, the department said.

With 61,746 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 1,63,46,358, it said.

Currently, 3,43,947 people are in home quarantine in the state while 3,482 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,61,467, deaths 52,184, recoveries 20,30,458, active cases 77,618 and people tested so far 1,63,46,358. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)