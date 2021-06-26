Pune, Jun 26 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday asked all parties to come together on the issue of OBC reservations in local bodies and not start a blame game that would not help anyone.

He was speaking at an event titled 'OBC Manthan' in Lonavala here, on a day when the opposition BJP organised 'chakka jam' protests blaming the MVA government in the state on the issue.

The Supreme Court had recently struck down such reservation after observing that the total number of seats earmarked for various communities, including SC and ST etc, should not exceed 50 per cent of its total strength.

The BJP has been alleging that Maharashtra lost the case in the apex court due to the state government not providing empirical data to show the need for such reservations in local bodies.

"A blame game won't take us anywhere. There are some forces who don't want the OBCs to get quota and these forces are misleading people. We should come together to ensure the community gets reservations," he said.

