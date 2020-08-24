Nagpur, Aug 24 (PTI)One person was killed and four others were injured when a nearly 50-year-old dilapidated house collapsed in Maharashtra's Nagpur city early Monday morning, a civic official said.

The ground-plus-one-storey house, located at Azad Chowk in Sadar, collapsed around 4.40 am, Nagpur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said.

Also Read | Chinese Transgressions in Ladakh: India Has Military Option If Talks Fail, Says CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Various fire teams from the city rushed to the spot.

Five people were pulled out from the debris and rushed to hospital. A 43-year-old man among them was declared brought dead, the official said.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 31 Lakh With 61,408 New Coronavirus Cases And 836 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The four others, including a senior citizen, received injuries and they were undergoing treatment in hospital, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)