Pune, Jul 18 (PTI) Over 40 students have taken ill due to suspected food poisoning in temple town Pandharpur in Maharashtra's Solapur district, some 250 kilometres from here, a health official said on Monday.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Voting Concludes, Results To Be Out on July 21 and Next President To Take Oath on July 25.

The students, who are pursuing 'warkari' education from the local mutt and are in the 15-35 age group, complained of nausea, dysentery and abdominal pain, said Dr Arvind Giram from the government hospital where they have been admitted.

Also Read | BYJU's, WhiteHat Jr Force Parents To Buy Online Courses, Government Reveals While Fixing Ed-Tech Platforms.

"On Sunday, they had eaten at a nearby mutt. Soon after, over 40 students took ill due to suspected food poisoning," he said.

Samples are being tested by Food and Drug Administration and action will be taken based on reports, a district official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)