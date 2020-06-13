India News | Maha: Panel to Probe Issues Related to Medigadda Barrage

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has formed a six-member committee to examine the issues that arose following the submergence of land in the state due to Medigadda Barrage on neighbouring Telangana.

The committee will be headed by the Nagpur divisional commissioner, a government order said.

Land was acquired in Sironcha area of Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra for the project.

The barrage was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao last year at an event which was also attended by then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The two states had signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the inter-state irrigation project in August 2016.

The order issued by the Shiv Sena-led government said that it was possible that Telangana constructed the barrage in a manner different than what it had told Maharashtra.

"Also, it needs to be examined what is (the area of) the forest land that will be submerged....whether the certificate issued by the forest department was issued as per government criteria or under somebody's pressure.

"The local office of deputy conservator for forest had raised objections on certain aspects while the construction was on, but the then district collector instructed him not to act, it will be probed under whose pressure it was done," said the committee's terms of reference.

The committee will also take up the issue of compensation to farmers in Sironcha with the Telangana government. It has been asked to submit its report within a week.

