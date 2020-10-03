Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) At least 190 personnel of the Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the count of infections in the force to 23,879, an official said on Saturday.

Apart from this, the death of two police personnel has taken the toll in the department to 250, which includes 25 officers, the official said.

A total of 20,871 personnel have recovered from the deadly infection so far, while 2,758 are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals and COVID-19 treatment facilities, he said.

Meanwhile, as on Saturday, the state police have registered 2,74,604 cases for violation of prohibitory orders and have arrested 39,004 persons for these offences, he said.

Moreover, Rs 29.37 crore have been collected in fines from people who violated prohibitory orders and for other offences, the official added.

