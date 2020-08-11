Gondia, Aug 11 (PTI) Police on Tuesday busted a naxal hideout in Gondia district of Maharashtra and recovered explosives, including an IED and detonators, an officer said.

The hideout was located between Dhanegaon and Murkodoh villages in naxal-infested Salekasa tehsil.

The officer said the IED was planted near Daldalkuhi Spring Point apparently to ambush police personnel.

