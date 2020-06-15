Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Maha: Pregnant Woman Hangs Self in Jalna, Husband Arrested

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 08:00 PM IST
Jalna, Jun 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old pregnant woman allegedly committed suicide in Kadim Jalna area here after which her husband was arrested for abetting the act, police said on Monday.

Heena Shaikh was found hanging from the ceiling of her home on Sunday night, an official said.

"Her brother filed a complaint claiming her husband Moin Maniyar and his parents were harassing her. Moin has been arrested while his family members are being questioned," Khadim Jalna police station inspector Prashant Mahajan said.

Heena, who got married 18 months ago, was three-months pregnant, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

