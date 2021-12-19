Nashik, Dec 19 (PTI) A priest tried to immolate himself inside a church in Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday but people present there rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital, an official said.

The incident took place during a prayer session at St Thomas Church in Shalimar Chowk here, he said.

"The priest, identified as Father Anant Apte (61), poured petrol on himself and tried to set himself ablaze. However, people present there quickly doused the flames. He has received 15 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. He has claimed he was being harassed by some of his seniors," the official said.

A case has been registered at Bhadrakali police station, he added.

