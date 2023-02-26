Palghar, Feb 26 (PTI) Several hundred people held a protest march on Sunday against the earmarking of a burial ground beside a crematorium in a residential locality in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

Mild force had to be used to disperse the mob after some of its members attempted to break a nearby compound wall, he said.

Several Hindu outfits, which carried out the protest, have opposed the earmarking of a burial ground next to a crematorium.

