Palghar, Sep 30 (PTI)Several people squatted on the road in Maharashtra's Palghar town on Wednesday and tried to stop the district collector from attending a public hearing for the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), police said.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

The protesters wanted the public as well as online hearing for the CZMP postponed saying that they were being left out of the process, police said.

As per the earlier plan, only a virtual public hearing was to be held on Wednesday. However, several groups opposed it saying they would not be able to take part in it.

Accordingly, an in-person hearing was organised in Palghar. However, several people came to the college - the venue of the hearing - and squatted on the road outside saying that they and a number of other representatives were not being included in the process.

When district collector Manik Gursal arrived at the venue, the protesters tried to stop his vehicle to prevent him from attending the public hearing, police said.

However, he managed to make his way to the hearing. But even during the meeting, where over 250 people were present, chaos prevailed as the participants sought its cancellation, police added.

