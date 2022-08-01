Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) MLA Deepak Kesarkar of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena on Monday said arrested Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut must reveal to the Enforcement Directorate details of the Rs 11 lakh recovered from the latter's residence.

Raut was arrested a little past midnight after the Central probe agency searched his home for several hours and questioned him at its south Mumbai office in connection with the probe into a scam in the redevelopment of a 'chawl' here.

"He has to reply to the ED. Everyone keeps a reasonable (amount of) cash at home. We have seen that when you travel, you can carry up to Rs 2 lakh cash. If the amount exceeds (this limit), then it has to be shown from which bank the amount was withdrawn," Kesarkar said.

Responding to a question on 'Rs 10 lakh' and 'Eknath Shinde-Ayodhya' written on an envelope, Kesarkar said, “There could be a possibility that whatever he wanted to do against Eknath Shinde...for that purpose he must have had to go to Ayodhya. He must have kept it for that purpose in reserve"

Incidentally, Raut and Shinde as well as several lawmakers had gone to Ayodhya in June along with Yuva Sena chief and the then state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.

"He has to show the source of the money. Eknath Shinde has nothing to do with that money," Kesarkar, who is spokesperson for the chief minister's faction, said.

Meanwhile, queried on the envelope, Raut's brother and Vikhroli Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut said late Sunday night that the Rs 10 lakh pertained to the Ayodhya visit.

"The seized cash is the balance amount. This means the money belongs to the party and was given by Shinde," Sunil Raut had claimed.

