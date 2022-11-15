Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 120 fresh coronavirus cases, 164 more recoveries and zero fatality, the state health department said.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden Review India-US Strategic Partnership in Bali.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,34,627, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,401, the department said in a bulletin.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping Shake Hands at Side Event at G20 Summit in Indonesia.

On Monday, the state had recorded 67 cases and zero fatality.

Mumbai recorded 27 cases, followed by 20 in Pune city, the health department said.

The state's case fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.16 per cent.

The bulletin said 164 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 79,85,308 and leaving the state with 918 active cases.

It said 11,391 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising their total count in the state to 8,54,59,329.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)