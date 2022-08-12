Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday recorded 1,975 new coronavirus infections and five pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 80,68,218 and death toll reached 1,48,167.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 1,877 new cases and five deaths.

State capital Mumbai recorded 871 new cases and one death. Pune city and Gadchiroli district recorded a death each, while Solapur district reported two deaths.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

The state has 11,856 active cases.

As many as 1,904 people recovered from the coronavirus infection since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 79,08,195.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.02 per cent.

As many as 29,025 new coronavirus tests were conducted, taking the total of samples tested in the state to 8,35,79,493.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 1,975; Deaths: five; Active cases: 11,856; Tests: 29,025.

