Palghar, Sep 19 (PTI) A mob of 10 people ransacked a petrol pump and assaulted staff in Manickpur area of Palghar district over mask violations and efforts were on to nab them, police said on Saturday.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police station said the incident happened on Friday evening after the pump attendants refused to give the accused fuel as they were not wearing masks.

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits 80 Km North of Tura.

He said the accused have been identified with the help of CCTV footage from the vicinity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)