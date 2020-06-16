Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
India News | Maha Registers 1,409 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,701 New Cases

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 09:54 PM IST
India News | Maha Registers 1,409 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,701 New Cases

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday registered 1,409 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 5,537, a Health official said.

The number of coronvirus cases spiked by 2,701 to 1,13,445, he said.

"The state reported deaths of 81 people today (Tuesday) by COVID-19 and added 1,328 (fatalities) which were not reported previously. The total number of the deceased stands at 5,537," he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,13,445, new cases 2,701 deaths 5,537, discharged 57,851 active cases 50,044, people tested so far 6,84,268. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

