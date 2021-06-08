Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 10,891 fresh coronavirus cases and 295 deaths and added 407 previously unreported fatalities, while 16,577 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

With the new additions in infections and fatalities, Maharashtra's caseload rose to 58,52,891, while the death toll increased to 1,01,172, it said.

On Monday, the state has reported 10,219 COVID-19 cases, the lowest after March 9 this year, and 154 fatalities.

A total of 16,577 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 55,80,925 and leaving the state with 1,67,927 active cases, the department said in a release.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.35 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.73 per cent.

With 2,11,042 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 3,69,07,181, the department said.

Out of 295 deaths, 208 occurred in the last 48 hours and 87 in the last week. As part of a reconciliation exercise, the health department added 407 deaths, which occurred before the last week, into its cumulative figure, which means the fatality count increased by 702 on Tuesday, the release said.

Mumbai reported 682 fresh cases and seven deaths, taking the infection count to 7,12,055 and the toll to 15,006, the department said.

The state capital has reported its lowest single-day death count after March 28, when eight patients had succumbed to the infection.

The wider Mumbai division, which consists of the city and its satellite towns, reported 2,022 new cases and 49 deaths, raising the tally to 15,52,411 and the fatality count to 28,447, the release said.

Out of the total deaths in the division, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation areas and rural parts of Palghar district reported 13 deaths each, it said.

The Nashik division reported 953 new cases, the Pune division 2,552, while the Kolhapur division added 3,614 cases, including 1,028 in Kolhapur district.

Satara district alone reported 26 deaths due to COVID-19 out of 59 registered in the Pune division.

The Kolhapur divisions fatality count went up by 96, of which 28 and 27 came from rural parts of Kolhapur and Ratnagiri districts, respectively, the release said.

The Aurangabad division registered 246 new COVID-19 cases during the day, the Latur division 377, the Akola division 751, while the Nagpur division added 376 infections.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive 58,52,891; new cases 10,891; deaths 1,01,172; recoveries 55,80,925; active cases 1,67,927' total tests so far 3,69,07,181.

